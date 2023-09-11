Delicious Homemade Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe

Certainly! Here’s a simple recipe for peanut butter cookies:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup peanut butter (smooth or chunky)

– 1/2 cup granulated sugar

– 1/2 cup brown sugar (packed)

– 1 egg

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

– A pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the peanut butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla extract. Mix until all the ingredients are well combined.

3. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the baking soda and a pinch of salt.

4. Gradually add the dry mixture (baking soda and salt) to the peanut butter mixture, stirring until the dough comes together.

5. Using a spoon or your hands, form small dough balls and place them on the prepared baking sheet, leaving some space between each one.

6. Use a fork to make a crisscross pattern on top of each cookie by gently pressing down on them.

7. Bake the cookies in the preheated oven for about 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden. Be careful not to overbake, as peanut butter cookies can become dry if cooked for too long.

8. Once baked, remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

9. Enjoy your homemade peanut butter cookies