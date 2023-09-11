Due to increasing tourists, J&K plans 300 new travel hubs

In a bid to attract more tourists to Jammu and Kashmir, the government has ambitious plans to create 300 new tourist spots within the stunning Union Territory. These destinations will offer a diverse range of experiences, from heritage sites to adventure and spiritual retreats. Lieutenant Governor Manjor Sinha highlighted the intent behind this initiative, emphasizing the availability of activities, festivals, natural beauty, shopping, and B&B homestays in serene villages.

Offbeat destinations in J&K are becoming increasingly popular among travelers seeking both relaxation and thrilling adventures. They present a rich tapestry of offerings, including adventurous pursuits, culinary delights, spiritual journeys, and traditional handicrafts, all set amidst the backdrop of breathtaking mountains.

The region has seen a surge in foreign tourist arrivals following the G20 tourism working group meeting held in Srinagar earlier this year. The footfall of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir has reached record numbers, with approximately 1.58 crore tourists visiting this year. The notable increase in tourism is seen as a promising development for the region, and plans for a national-level tourism summit in Srinagar and Jammu are underway, expected to take place by the end of this year or early 2024, further boosting tourism prospects.