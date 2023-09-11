Foreign portfolio investors withdraw Rs 4,200 crore from Indian equities in September

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers in September. The FPIs pulled out out Rs 4,200 crore from equities in September, so far. Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 643 crore in the country’s debt market during the period under review.

According to the data with the depositories, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a net sum of Rs 4,203 crore from the equities, so far, this month (till September 8).This came after FPI investment in equities had hit a four-month low of Rs 12,262 crore in August. FPIs were incessantly buying Indian equities in the last six months — from March to August. FPIs investyed Rs 1.74 lakh crore during the period.

With this, the total investment by FPIs in equity has reached Rs 1.31 lakh crore and close to Rs 28,825 crore in the debt market this year, so far. In terms of sectors, FPIs have been consistently buying capital goods and power.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.