Himachal Pradesh’s CM urges PM to declare state’s rain disaster a national calamity

Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the recent rain-triggered disaster in the state a national calamity. He made this request during a meeting where he also emphasized the urgent need for substantial assistance from the central government to aid in the state’s recovery. Sukhu stressed the importance of announcing a special relief package, drawing parallels to previous disaster responses such as those seen after the Kedarnath and Bhuj tragedies.

Sukhu had previously estimated losses of approximately Rs 12,000 crore due to monsoon-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh. He reiterated his plea for national disaster status and a special relief package on September 4 and expressed his willingness to meet with Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah if necessary. The Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh had initially reported losses of around Rs 6,700 crore by August 10, submitting a comprehensive report on the monsoon-induced damage to the BJP-led Central government. The state had faced two significant periods of heavy rainfall during this monsoon season.