India will be world’s third-largest economy in 4 years: IMF chief economist

New Delhi: International Monetary Fund’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said that India will the world’s third-largest economy in next 4 years. Gita Gopinath said this in an exclusive interview given to India Today.

‘India will be the world’s third-largest economy by 2027-28. It will contribute 15% of global growth this year and will be a key driver of economic growth in the years to come,’ Gita Gopinath said.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

‘For this fiscal year, we expect the growth to be over 6% and the two driving factors will be public investment and consumption spending. We still need structural reforms which is going to be very important, Gita Gopinath said.

She also said that India is on the forefront of digital public infrastructure. ‘India is really on the forefront in this area, not just in terms of innovation, but also on the fiscal front. Other countries in the world are paying attention to what India is doing in this space,’ she said in the interview.