Indian fashion designer Archana Kochhar makes a splashing entry at the New York Fashion Week

Indian fashion designer Archana Kochhar made a grand entrance at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with her fashion show, which featured her exquisite ‘Anant’ collection. The event took place at the High Water rooftop in New York and highlighted a collection that seamlessly blended the grace of Indian textiles with the contemporary perspective of Indian women in post-independence India.

Kochhar’s collection, named “Anant,” was divided into three distinct segments. In collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, India, Archana introduced vibrant rani pink shades and modern silhouettes, showcasing the handwoven Paithani Sari. The state government extended its support to Archana by providing the splendid fabric for the collection, which served as a gracious endorsement.

The first segment, titled ‘Maharashtra Heritage,’ paid homage to the rich cultural heritage of the Indian state of Maharashtra. The second segment, ‘Global Resilience,’ symbolized globalization and included the global cobalt sari-gown silhouette, signifying a woman’s resilience in balancing both the divine masculine and feminine aspects of her being. The final segment, ‘Diversity in All Shades,’ incorporated delicate pastel hues to celebrate the diversity of the female form in all shapes and sizes, serving as a tribute to the inherent beauty of every woman.

The name ‘Anant,’ in Archana’s own words, represents the collection’s boundless possibilities, drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Indian culture and its ever-evolving nature. In addition to involving digital influencers in the show, Archana also aimed to promote eco-friendliness by using ‘ahimsa silk,’ a silk that is extracted without harming the silkworms.

The show’s star attraction was Miss World 1997, Diana Hayden, who graced the New York runway in an exquisite creation. The Jikaria sisters captured the audience’s attention with their captivating opening act.

Speaking about her collection, Archana Kochhar remarked, “The ‘Anant’ Collection pays tribute to the timeless elegance of Indian textiles and the evolving landscape of women’s fashion in independent India. It also proudly features influencers as the face of this artistic journey. I’m deeply grateful for the support of the Maharashtra Government in bringing this vision to a global stage like New York Fashion Week. We take immense pride in presenting Indian creativity to the world through this unique collaboration.”