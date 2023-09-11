Indonesia Masters 2023: India’s Kiran George wins singles title

Jakarta: In badminton, India’s Kiran George won the men’s singles title at the Indonesia Masters 2023 in Medan, North Sumatra. Kiran Geroge ranked 50th in the badminton rankings, beat world No. 82 Koo Takahashi of Japan by ‘21-19, 22-20’ in 56 minutes. Kiran George was the only Indian who reached the final at the Indonesia Masters 2023.

This is Kiran George’s second BWF World Tour Super 100 badminton title. Kiran George won the Odisha Open last year. This also his first BWF World Tour Super 100 title of the 2023 badminton season.

In the semi-final on Saturday, Kiran George beat 2014 World Championships bronze medallist Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in three games.

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, seeded seventh, were ousted in the semi-final after losing to top-seeded pair Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto of Indonesia. World No. 96 Mansi Singh was knocked out in the women’s singles quarter-finals by 82nd-ranked Chiu Pin-Chian of Chinese Taipei. India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Sai Pratheek were defeated by Chinese Taipei’s Wu Hsuan-Yi and Yang Chu Yun in the round of 32.