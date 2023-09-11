Judge from Andhra Pradesh High Court injured in accident in Telangana

On Sunday, a car carrying a judge from the Andhra Pradesh High Court was involved in an accident in Telangana’s Suryapet area, according to the police.

While Justice V Sujatha was going from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, the event took place in the Suryapet district. They said that the driver lost control of the car and it slammed into a bush by the road.

A police squad responded quickly to the scene after receiving a call from several onlookers and transported the judge to a Suryapet hospital, according to a police official.

The judge needed two stitches in her head and was treated for minor wounds. According to the official, her condition is now stable, and the accident also caused minor injuries to the car’s driver.