Know all about  ‘Misophonia’

Misophonia is a disorder characterized by severe sensitivity to certain sounds. It is a neurological condition that causes a person to have strong emotional and physical reaction to certain sounds. It was only recognized as a medical disorder in 2001. Pawel Jastreboff, a neurophysiologist, invented the term after publishing a study in 2001 detailing symptoms of diminished sound tolerance.

Here are several sounds to which people may be sensitive:

throat clearing

chewing

humming

tapping

pen-clicking

coughing

sniffing

nose-blowing

The exact cause for this is still unknown.Some studies have suggested that misophonia might be due to hypersensitivity in the audio processing center of the brain or related to a traumatic event or a learned response. Here are some symptoms that can vary from person to person, but some of the most common include:

Strong emotional reaction to certain sounds

Anxiety or panic attack

Irritability

Physical discomforts

Social anxiety

Coping Strategies For Misophonia:

Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy: This is a type of talk therapy that can help you learn to manage your thoughts, feelings and develop coping skills.

Practice Relaxation Techniques: Deep breathing, relaxation, meditation or other relaxing techniques can help reduce anxiety and stress.

Use Headphones or Earplugs: Wearing headphones can help block out triggering sounds and make you feel relaxed.

Reach out to a therapist: A mental health professional, such as a therapist or counsellor can help provide tools and support you need to manage misophonia.

Sound therapy: This theraphy involves listening to specific sounds to help retrain brain’s response to triggering sounds.