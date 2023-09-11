Know how to recognize that you are in a positive relationship

Here are eight green flags that will help you recognise if your relationship is healthy and positive.

Mutual Respect: Respect is the foundation of any good relationship. You and your partner should both be respecting each other’s thoughts, opinions, wishes, feelings, and boundaries.

Open Communication: Open communication is key for any healthy relationship. Having regular conversations about your relationship is important for building trust and understanding.

Trust: Trust is crucial in any relationship. You should both be able to trust each other and feel secure in the relationship.

Honesty: Being honest with each other means being open and truthful when it comes to your feelings and thoughts. There should never be any secrets or lies between you and your partner.

Compromise: You both should be willing to give and take in order to find solutions that work for both of you. It also helps build mutual respect and trust.

Acceptance: You both should accept each other for who you are, flaws and all. Acceptance means being able to love each other despite any differences in opinion or lifestyle choices, as well as being able to forgive mistakes or hurtful words spoken in the heat of the moment.

Support: You both should be there for each other during difficult times, offering comfort, advice, and a listening ear when needed.

Fun: Fun is an essential part of any good relationship. Find activities that you both enjoy doing together, whether it’s going on a date night or taking a weekend getaway.