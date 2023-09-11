New Delhi and Paris collaborate on producing cutting-edge defence technology

India and France, during discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, have agreed to enhance defense collaboration. They plan to partner in the development, testing, and production of advanced defense technologies and platforms while also expanding manufacturing operations within India. Modi had a series of bilateral meetings on Sunday, and he expressed the desire to elevate India-France relations to new heights.

Among Modi’s bilateral meetings were discussions with leaders from Canada, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, Comoros, and South Korea. A scheduled bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia is planned for Monday. During his conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Modi raised concerns about extremist elements in Canada engaging in anti-India activities, promoting secessionism, inciting violence against Indian diplomats, and causing damage to diplomatic premises. Trudeau emphasized Canada’s commitment to freedom of expression and peaceful protests but condemned violence.