Over 2,100 casualties reported in Morocco earthquake as rescuers search debris

In Morocco, rescue efforts intensified as teams used heavy machinery and manual labor to locate survivors in the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake that claimed the lives of over 2,100 individuals and leveled entire villages. Foreign aid arrived to assist following the nation’s most powerful earthquake, which resulted in a death toll of at least 2,122 and left more than 2,400 people injured, many of them in critical condition, according to the latest official statistics released on Sunday.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.8, struck on Friday, originating 72 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, a popular tourist destination, devastating entire communities in the Atlas mountains’ hills. Adding to the distress, on Sunday, a magnitude 4.5 aftershock rattled the already traumatized inhabitants in the same area. An AFP team reported that the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, situated 60 kilometers from Marrakesh, had suffered near-total destruction, with only a few structures still standing. Among the debris, civilian rescuers and members of the Moroccan armed forces worked tirelessly to search for survivors and recover the deceased. One body was retrieved from the remains of a house, while residents reported that four others remained trapped beneath the rubble.