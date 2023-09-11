PM Modi discusses matters with Saudi Crown Prince

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, with a primary focus on bolstering bilateral trade and defense relations. The Crown Prince’s visit to India followed the conclusion of the G20 Summit.

Before their discussions, the Crown Prince received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s forecourt. Following the welcome, he expressed his delight to be in India and extended congratulations for hosting the G20 Summit. Bin Salman emphasized that the summit’s announcements would have global benefits and stressed a commitment to working together for a promising future for both nations. Saudi Arabia holds a vital strategic partnership with India in the Middle East.

Over recent years, the overall relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has shown significant growth. Both countries have been actively working on enhancing their defense and security cooperation. Notably, in December 2020, General MM Naravane, the then Chief of Army Staff, made the first-ever visit by the head of India’s 1.3 million-strong Army to Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, there have been several high-ranking military officials’ visits between the two nations, further strengthening their ties.