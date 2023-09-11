Railways to introduce AI-based safety device for monitoring driver alertness through blink detection

As part of its efforts to enhance safety in train operations, the Indian Railways (IR) is in the process of implementing a unique Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven system known as the “Railway Driver Assistance System” (RDAS). This innovative device is designed to monitor the alertness of on-duty locomotive pilots by detecting their blinking patterns. If it detects signs of drowsiness or reduced alertness, the RDAS will promptly alert the pilots and can also activate the Vigilance Control Device (VCD), triggering emergency brakes to halt the trains.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken the development of this device in response to a directive from the Ministry of Railways. The RDAS aims to benefit locomotive pilots operating both passenger and freight trains, ensuring they do not miss signals or become complacent about safety protocols during their shifts.

The Chief Spokesperson of NG Railway, Sabyasachi De, confirmed the ongoing work on this project and emphasized that multiple railway departments are collaborating to develop this AI-driven device. The Railway Board recognizes the importance of such technology to improve the monitoring of crew alertness during train operations. Additionally, sources within the railway system revealed that the RDAS will not only alert the train drivers and crew but also activate the VCD, automatically applying emergency brakes if a driver exhibits signs of reduced alertness or drowsiness while operating a running train.