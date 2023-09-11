Rajinikanth’s 171st movie will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

Superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj are gearing up for their first collaboration, as announced by production company Sun Pictures. After months of speculation regarding Kanagaraj’s involvement in Rajinikanth’s 171st film, the Chennai-based production house officially confirmed the news on social media. The untitled movie will be both written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, while Anirudh Ravichander, celebrated for his work in “Jawan” starring Shah Rukh Khan, will compose the music. The film is also set to feature action sequences choreographed by “Anbariv.”

In response to the announcement, Sun Pictures expressed their delight in unveiling “Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171” and shared the key team members, including director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Kanagaraj, known for his films like “Kaithi,” “Vikram,” and the upcoming “Leo,” also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Rajinikanth on Twitter. Rajinikanth’s most recent appearance was in “Jailer,” a film currently available for streaming on Prime Video.