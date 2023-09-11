‘Shah Rukh’s ‘Jawan’ grosses Rs 520.79 crore in opening weekend

Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller, “Jawan,” directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone, has achieved an impressive gross of Rs 520.79 crore at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend, as reported by the film’s producers on Monday. The movie, released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7, received a global response.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind “Jawan,” shared this remarkable global box office achievement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), celebrating it as the highest weekend collection ever. Notably, the action-packed thriller set a new record by collecting Rs 129.6 crore on its opening day, marking the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema worldwide, as stated by the filmmakers. The film continued its strong performance with Rs 110.87 crore on the second day, Rs 144.22 crore on the third day, and Rs 136.1 crore on the fourth day.

“Jawan,” centered around a father-son narrative, addresses various social and political issues through its protagonist portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, and Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the Hindi version of the film is the fastest to reach the Rs 250 crore milestone in India.