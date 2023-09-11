Stock Market: Nifty ends at record high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices continued the winning run on the seventh straight session on September 11. NSE Nifty closed at record high. BSE Sensex settled at67,127.08, up 528.17 points or 0.79%. NSE Nifty ended 19,996.30, up 176.30 points or 0.89%.

About 2043 shares advanced, 1619 shares declined, and 165 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank and Power Grid Corporation. Top losers included Jio Financial, Coal India, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and L&T.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with power, auto, bank and metal up 1-2% each, while realty, healthcare, FMCG and Information Technology added 0.5% each. The BSE midcap and Smallcap indices hits fresh 52-week high with a gain of 1% and 0.7% respectively.