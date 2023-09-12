Chandrababu Naidu currently under ‘house remand’ order by Andhra CID

According to a police officer, the Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) has petitioned the court to extend the 14-day judicial detention of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s custody to 15 days.

However, the official predicted that a hearing to decide on this appeal, which was submitted on Monday, will take place on Wednesday.

The plea will likely be heard the day after tomorrow (Wednesday), according to Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy.

Reddy claimed that although they requested the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief’s custody for 15 days, the length of the custody was left up to the court’s discretion.

‘We can only seek police custody for some days but finally, when it comes to a hearing the court will decide,’ he said.

The petition for Naidu’s early release from custody and gain of house custody was submitted on Monday by his legal team.

Extensive arguments on this petition were heard before the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada.

The legal team representing the former chief minister is awaiting the outcome of the house custody petition, which is anticipated on Tuesday.

While the CID was against it, a group of legal professionals under the direction of Supreme Court attorney Siddarth Luthra expressed worries about Naidu’s security in the prison.

Naidu was sent in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday by a municipal court in Vijayawada.

The former chief minister is currently incarcerated in East Godavari district’s Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.