Climber plunges 600 metres down from the side of one of New Zealand’s most dangerous mountains

A climber faced a harrowing fall of 600 meters, or nearly 2,000 feet, from the slopes of one of New Zealand’s most treacherous mountains, Mount Taranaki. Remarkably, the individual survived with only minor injuries after landing on soft spring snow, according to New Zealand police.

The incident occurred when the climber, who remains unidentified, was part of a group attempting to reach the snow-covered summit of Mount Taranaki on September 9. Unfortunately, he lost his footing and slipped during the ascent.

After witnessing their fellow climber slide out of sight down the mountain, another member of the group descended to locate him. The police were alerted to the situation around noon on Saturday.

Despite the fall, the climber suffered only minor injuries, having lost his ice axe and crampons during the tumble. The recent spring weather had softened the ice, causing the snow to cushion his fall. The police emphasized the climber’s extraordinary luck, highlighting the inherent dangers of such challenging terrain.

The distance of the fall on Saturday was equivalent to the height of the Makkah Clock Royal Tower in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s tallest buildings.

Mount Taranaki is described as a year-round challenge for climbers by the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council, known for its reputation as one of the country’s “deadliest mountains.” Numerous fatalities have occurred on its slopes over the years, with the incident on Saturday happening in the same area where two other mountaineers lost their lives in 2021. Additionally, five years earlier, a French climber met a fatal end after a fall from the same peak.

The New Zealand police issued a warning, emphasizing that climbing Mount Taranaki requires experience, knowledge, and appropriate equipment. They underscored that lacking proper gear could lead to a much different outcome than what transpired on Saturday.