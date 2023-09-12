Delhi government extends firecracker ban to combat pollution

In preparation for Diwali, the Delhi government has reinstated a ban on all firecrackers, citing concerns about rising pollution levels during the winter months when air quality becomes dangerously low. Diwali, a major Indian festival, is scheduled for mid-November this year. Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, announced the comprehensive ban during a press conference, encompassing the manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery, and ignition of all types of firecrackers. The Delhi Police have been directed to issue a circular on behalf of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), explicitly stating that no licenses will be issued for firecrackers.

This decision was prompted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s determination to curtail firecracker usage during Diwali in an effort to combat pollution. The primary objective is to mitigate air pollution, which typically reaches alarming levels across the city in December and January. During this period, the sky is illuminated by numerous firecrackers, leading to a hazardous smog that envelops the city for extended periods. This air pollution is exacerbated by emissions from vehicles and industries, as well as the burning of crop residues in nearby regions. Cold air conditions during winter tend to trap these pollutants, further deteriorating air quality.

The Delhi government has imposed a firecracker ban for the past three years, with penalties including fines and potential imprisonment for those who violate the regulations. This initiative aims to mitigate the environmental and health risks associated with excessive firecracker usage during Diwali.