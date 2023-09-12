District judge to continue hearing Jagdish Tytler’s case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots

On Monday, a Delhi court transferred a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Congress leader and former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler, which is linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to a district judge for further proceedings. This case is connected to the killing of three individuals near Gurudwara Pul Bangah during the anti-Sikh riots that erupted following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi almost four decades ago.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Vidhi Gupta Anand, observed that the charges filed against Tytler under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house) of the Indian Penal Code fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of a Sessions Court. As a result, the case was transferred to the Principal District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court in the city, with Tytler directed to appear before the court on September 18. It’s worth noting that in exceptional cases, this offense carries a maximum penalty of the death penalty.

The judge also highlighted that Tytler has already received copies of the documents relied upon in the case, along with a list of unrelied documents.