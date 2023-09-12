Easy Homemade Pickled Cabbage Recipe

Here’s a simple pickled cabbage recipe:

Ingredients:

1 small head of green cabbage

2 carrots, peeled and sliced thinly (optional)

1 1/2 cups white vinegar

1 1/2 cups water

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

Instructions:

1. Wash the cabbage thoroughly and remove any outer leaves that may be damaged. Cut the cabbage into thin shreds. If you’re using carrots, slice them thinly as well.

2. In a large bowl, combine the cabbage (and carrots, if using) and sprinkle the salt over them. Toss to evenly distribute the salt. Let it sit for about 30 minutes. This helps to draw out excess moisture from the cabbage.

3. While the cabbage is resting, prepare the pickling liquid. In a saucepan, combine the white vinegar, water, sugar, and black peppercorns. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Remove it from the heat and let it cool.

4. After 30 minutes, the cabbage should have wilted slightly. Rinse it thoroughly under cold running water to remove excess salt. Drain it well and place it in a clean, large glass jar or airtight container.

5. Add the minced garlic to the jar with the cabbage.

6. Pour the cooled pickling liquid over the cabbage, ensuring it’s fully submerged. If necessary, place a small plate or weight on top of the cabbage to keep it submerged.

7. Seal the jar or container and refrigerate. Allow the pickled cabbage to marinate for at least a few hours or overnight for the best flavor.

8. Your pickled cabbage is ready to enjoy as a side dish, topping for tacos or sandwiches, or as a tangy addition to salads.