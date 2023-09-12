Easy Steamed Modak Recipe

Modak is a popular Indian sweet dumpling often associated with Lord Ganesha. Here’s a simple recipe to make steamed modak:

Ingredients:

For the Outer Cover:

– 1 cup rice flour

– 1 cup water

– A pinch of salt

– 1/2 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter)

For the Filling:

– 1 cup grated fresh coconut

– 1/2 cup jaggery (or sugar)

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– A pinch of nutmeg powder (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, combine grated coconut and jaggery (or sugar) over low heat. Stir continuously until the jaggery melts and mixes well with the coconut. Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder if using. Cook this mixture until it thickens slightly. This is your sweet filling.

2. In another pan, bring water to a boil. Add a pinch of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of ghee.

3. Reduce the heat to low and add the rice flour to the boiling water. Stir quickly to avoid lumps. Cook the mixture until it forms a dough-like consistency. Remove it from the heat and allow it to cool slightly.

4. Once the rice flour mixture is warm enough to handle, knead it into a smooth dough. You can apply a little ghee to your hands to prevent sticking.

5. Take a small portion of the dough and roll it into a ball. Flatten it into a small disc in the palm of your hand or on a greased surface.

6. Place a spoonful of the sweet coconut-jaggery filling in the center of the rice dough disc.

7. Carefully fold the edges of the disc to cover the filling and shape it into a modak. You can also use a modak mold for this step.

8. Repeat the process for the remaining dough and filling.

9. Steam the modaks in a steamer for about 10-15 minutes until they are cooked and the outer cover turns translucent.

10. Allow them to cool for a few minutes before serving. Modaks are now ready to be offered to Lord Ganesha or enjoyed as a sweet treat!