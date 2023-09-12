For Chandrababu Naidu, home-cooked food, medication, private room in jail

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu was provided with home-cooked food, medication, and a separate room among other comforts during his two-week incarceration, according to a court order.

In light of the alleged danger to his life, an ACB Court in this location instructed the superintendent of Rajamahendravaram central prison to house 73-year-old Naidu separately. The former CM is a security protectee in the Z-plus category.

‘The superintendent of central prison is directed to provide all the special amenities including food (cooked at home), medication, special room in central prison to petitioner/A37 (Naidu),’ the Judge ordered.

The Judge stated in the detention order that there is reason to suspect the accusations made against Naidu were insufficient to conclude the inquiry.

‘This is an authorisation to you (superintendent), to detain â€æ Naidu in custody, and to cause him to be produced before the Court on the 22nd day of September, 2023 at 10.30 am,’ the Judge ordered.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was transported by car in a convoy from Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram, a distance of around 200 miles, under heavy security and bad weather.

Nara Lokesh, the TDP general secretary and Naidu’s son, posted an emotional message on X (previously Twitter) after his father was taken to jail, claiming that his father had been wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he had not committed.

‘My anger simmers, and my blood boils. Is there no limit to the depths political vendetta will sink? Why must a man of my father’s calibre, who has accomplished so much for his country, state, and Telugu people, endure such injustice?’ asked Lokesh.

When asking for assistance from Telugu speakers around the world, Lokesh referred to himself and his father as ‘fighters’ and urged others to join him in his struggle.

The leader of the Janasena party, Pawan Kalyan, claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was seeking to label political rivals as criminals and imprison them merely because he had done the same thing himself.

The actor-politician, a local supporter of the BJP in the southern state, asserts that Reddy would not have been elected Chief Minister if laws had been implemented correctly.

For his accused involvement in the multi-million dollar Skill Development Corporation scam, Naidu was ordered to 14 days in judicial prison on Sunday night by the ACB Court in Vijayawada.

On Saturday in Nandyala, Naidu was apprehended in an early-morning operation that involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan where he was resting.

On Saturday at around six in the morning, the CID detained the former CM outside a marriage venue in Gnanapuram, Nandyala, where his caravan was parked.