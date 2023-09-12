Justin Trudeau received plane offer from India to travel back to Canada

Following the G20 Summit, Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, and his delegation spent more than 36 hours in India before finally departing. Due to an issue with his aircraft, Trudeau was stranded for two days.

According to sources close to the administration, the Centre had offered to fly Justin Trudeau back to Canada on Monday aboard Air India One, the country’s official aircraft. About six hours after the suggestion was made, Canada replied to the Indian government to decline the offer and state that they would prefer to wait for the arrival of their own jet.

Exclusively utilised by the president, vice president, and prime minister for overseas travel is Air India One, a fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft.