List of seven movies, apart from ‘Jawan,’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan in double roles

Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Bollywood actor, has showcased his versatility in various films, often taking on dual roles that highlight his acting prowess. Apart from the movie “Jawan,” here are seven other notable films where Shah Rukh Khan portrayed double characters:

1. “Karan Arjun” (1995) – This film revolves around two brothers, Karan and Arjun, reincarnated to seek vengeance against their uncle for their father’s murder. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, it also features Salman Khan in dual roles.

2. “Duplicate” (1998) – Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this movie sees Shah Rukh playing Bablu, an aspiring chef, and Manu, a notorious gangster. Despite not performing well at the box office, it showcases his acting versatility.

3. “Paheli” (2005) – In this Amol Palekar-directed film, Shah Rukh takes on the roles of Kishanlal and Prem. The story revolves around a ghost named Prem who impersonates Kishanlal, leading to a complex romantic tale.

4. “Don: The Chase Begins Again” (2006) – A modern version of the 1978 classic “Don,” Shah Rukh plays Vijay, an ordinary man thrust into impersonating Don, an international criminal. He reprised this role in the 2011 sequel, “Don 2.”

5. “Om Shanti Om” (2007) – This film combines a reincarnation drama with a tribute to the golden era of Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh portrays Om Prakash Makhija and Om Kapoor, two characters intertwined in a tale of love and revenge. Deepika Padukone makes her Bollywood debut in this Farah Khan-directed film.

6. “Ra.One” (2011) – Anubhav Sinha’s movie sees Shah Rukh as Shekhar Subramanium, a game designer who creates G.One, a character resembling himself. Although it faced box office challenges, “Ra.One” has garnered a cult following over time.

7. “Fan” (2016) – In Maneesh Sharma’s experimental film, Shah Rukh takes on the roles of film star Aryan Khanna and his obsessed fan Gaurav Chandna. This psychological thriller explores the complex relationship between an idol and his admirer.

These films not only underline Shah Rukh Khan’s acting versatility but also showcase his enduring impact on Indian cinema.