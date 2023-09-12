Long waits for Canadian visas for former Army officials, Punjab Police personnel

The difficulties retired security personnel have in acquiring Canadian visas have recently come to light thanks to a recent revelation by retired Indian a diplomat Vivek Katju, particularly for those who participated in counterterrorism operations in the former state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Former ambassador Vivek Katju clarified the subject in an interview with India Today, saying, ‘Canada routinely refuses visas to members of our security personnel who have served in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, Canada has refused visas to members of our services; however, we do not discuss this.’

Obtaining Canadian visas has proven to be extremely difficult for a number of top Punjab Police officials as well; one retired official waited for more than a year without hearing anything from the authorities.

The mentioned retired officer, who was formerly the Additional Inspector General (AIG) of the Punjab Police, and his family applied for visas over a year ago; however, they have not yet heard back from the Canadian authorities. The officer’s close cousin, however, was able to obtain a visa within a month and has now departed for Canada.

According to the retired officer, who spoke to India Today under the condition of anonymity, ‘Army, paramilitaries, and Punjab Police have been at the forefront of fighting terror, but Canada has been unfair in singling out individuals. I don’t want to expose my identity since doing so could put my family in danger in Canada, where various Khalistani groups are active.’

Similar thoughts were voiced by another officer who had previously worked in the intelligence division of the Punjab Police, who said, ‘It is ironic that gangsters and Khalistani extremists have a free run in Canada, but those who have served in law enforcement agencies face hurdles.’

The officer added that there were several other people whose wait for a visa appeared to go on forever and that he was not the only one who was in this situation.

Even a former Punjab Police Inspector General who retired in 2022 has been waiting for a Canadian visa for a year, but he refuses to talk on the record, saying, ‘It will serve no purpose.’

Officers stated to India Today under the condition of anonymity that Canada demands security personnel asking for visas to specify the locations where they have served, which makes the application process more difficult.

According to a clause of Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, Tejinder Singh Dhillon, a retired Inspector General of Police from the Central Reserve Police Force since 2010, was deemed to be inadmissible.

Dhillon, a distinguished policeman and Commonwealth shooting instructor, has made numerous journeys to Canada over the course of more than three decades, including while serving in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

‘All those serving in uniform are not human rights violators. There is no iota of proof.’ Canadian officials probed him about his stint in ‘Kashmir’ and ‘Operation Blue Star,’ Dhillon said.

Dhillon’s wife was permitted to go to Toronto for a family wedding, but he was denied entry. He was so enraged that he took matters into his own hands that the Canadian consulate had to apologise and help him get to the wedding in time.

However, a number of active-duty and retired officers have expressed their dissatisfaction with Canadian authorities.