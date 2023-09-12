Morocco Quake: 2,862 Dead, 3 Nations Unite in Rescue

Morocco witnessed its most devastating earthquake in over a century, with a death toll exceeding 2,800 and countless displaced. As villagers affected by the earthquake endured a fourth night of hardship outdoors, the official report late on Monday confirmed 2,862 fatalities and 2,562 injuries. Regrettably, these numbers are expected to climb as search and rescue operations persist, desperately seeking those trapped beneath the rubble.

Teams from Spain, Britain, and Qatar have united with Moroccan forces to locate survivors after the 6.8 magnitude quake struck the High Atlas Mountains, demolishing the region’s traditional mud brick houses. Due to the remote and challenging terrain, authorities have refrained from estimating the number of missing individuals. Tinmel, a village where nearly every house was reduced to rubble, exemplifies the widespread devastation and suffering. The village now grapples with the overwhelming odor of death emanating from animals buried beneath the debris.

Heartbreaking stories abound. Mouhamad Elhasan lost his son when their neighbor’s roof collapsed on him. Residents in various villages displayed remarkable courage, rescuing fellow villagers with their bare hands. In Tikekhte, Mohamed Ouchen’s account of rescuing 25 people, including his sister, reflects the resilience of the community.

Footage from Imi N’Tala, captured by Spanish rescuer Antonio Nogales, illustrates the sheer destruction, prompting him to describe it as “absolute.” Yet, amidst the wreckage, rescuers with search dogs hold onto hope of finding survivors. The earthquake’s epicenter, situated southwest of Marrakech, caused damage to historical sites and the iconic Tinmel Mosque. Fortunately, modern areas of Marrakech, including sites designated for upcoming international meetings, remained mostly unscathed.

While tent camps and relief efforts gradually gained momentum after initial criticisms of a slow response, the situation remained dire. The army reinforced search-and-rescue teams, provided essential supplies, and worked to clear blocked roads. Foreign assistance from Spain, Britain, the UAE, and Qatar was welcomed, and Algeria pledged support as well. The Moroccan government stands open to further relief offers as the nation grapples with the aftermath of this tragic earthquake.