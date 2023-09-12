Nipah Alert in Kozhikode: 75 Contacts, Masks Recommended

In response to the potential Nipah outbreak, the Health Department has initiated surveillance efforts encompassing 90 families in Maruthonkara and Ayancheri grama panchayats since Monday night. Tragically, two individuals from Maruthonkara’s Kallad and Ayancheri’s Mangalad have succumbed to suspected Nipah in the district.

Health Minister Veena George addressed the media following a high-level meeting attended by key officials, including Director of Health Services KJ Reena, NHM District Program Manager CK Shaji, and District Collector A Geetha. Chief Secretary Dr. V Venu and Principal Secretary to Health Mohammed Haneesh participated virtually.

“The public is advised to wear masks and minimize hospital visits in light of recent developments,” stated the minister.

The Health Department is moving swiftly, awaiting Nipah test results from the National Institute of Virology later in the evening. A contact list of 75 individuals, categorized by risk and symptoms, has been established. High-risk patients will receive hospital admission and isolation, with a dedicated isolation ward set up in the government medical college. Asymptomatic patients can opt for home isolation or use hospital facilities.

Authorities are actively tracing contacts and compiling a list of visited hospitals. A control room will be established, accompanied by a helpline in the district. Sixteen teams under 16 officers have been formed to manage the situation.

Hospitals are advised to adhere to infection control protocols established since 2021, and the minister cautioned against the spread of fake news.

An evening meeting in Kuttiady will assess the situation, with the presence of Minister Mohammed Riyas and local MLAs. Cremation of the 40-year-old man from Mangalad, Ayanchery, will only proceed after receiving results from NIV, Pune. Additionally, four family members of the initial victim are under isolation, with a 9-year-old child in critical condition among them.