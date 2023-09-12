Polish government calls on the European Union to extend the embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain

The Polish government has urged the European Union to extend the embargo on Ukrainian grain imports ahead of the deadline at the end of this week. Poland stated that it would continue to block domestic imports of Ukrainian grain even if the EU lifts the ban. In response, Kyiv has warned that it will seek international arbitration over the restrictions.

The EU imposed these restrictions back in May, allowing member nations such as Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian grains like wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds. The ban, intended to address excess supply, is set to expire on September 15 but does not affect the transit of Ukrainian grain for export elsewhere.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki requested that the European Commission extend the ban on Ukrainian grain. He stated that if it isn’t extended, Poland will take unilateral action because they cannot allow for market deregulation. Morawiecki emphasized the significance of the October 15 elections for the future of Poland’s agriculture. The ruling conservative Law and Justice party has sought to win farmer voters by opposing cheaper Ukrainian grain, which makes domestic production unprofitable. The Polish government has faced pressure from domestic farmers to maintain the ban ahead of the parliamentary election next month.

Morawiecki tweeted, “We will not open the borders to Ukrainian grain! Embargo stays.”

Poland is not the only country seeking an extension of the ban. The five central European countries have jointly called for the ban on Ukrainian grain to be extended until the end of the year. They have also supported grain transit subsidies.

In response to Poland’s stance, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine has no intention of harming Polish farmers and appreciates the support of the Polish people. However, he warned that if trade law is violated for political reasons before the elections, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO arbitration.

These developments come at a crucial time for Ukraine as maintaining grain exports is essential, especially after Russia backed out of an agreement that provided a safe passage for Ukrainian grains to be exported via the Black Sea route. Nonetheless, the Ukrainian government has expressed confidence in exporting around 50 million metric tons of agricultural goods in the 2023/24 July-June season.