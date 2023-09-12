‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will have a global release on August 15, 2024

The sequel to “Pushpa,” titled “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15, 2024, as confirmed by the film’s producers. Directed by Sukumar, the movie continues the story established in “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” where Allu Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj, confronts the menacing Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, portrayed by Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. The announcement was made on social media, with Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner, sharing the release date on X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing excitement for Pushpa Raj’s return to the big screen. This announcement follows Allu Arjun’s recent National Award win for his role in “Pushpa 1: The Rise.”

The sequel also retains the musical talent of composer Devi Sri Prasad, who earned a National Award for best music direction (songs) for the first installment. The film brings back familiar faces, including Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Alongside Arjun, other actors like Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh complete the ensemble cast, promising an exciting continuation of the “Pushpa” saga in 2024.