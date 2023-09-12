Tragic Electrocution of 4-Year-Old by Table Fan in Kozhikode

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Kinassery, a suburban area of Kozhikode, Kerala, where a four-year-old girl named Asla Khathoon tragically lost her life due to an electric shock from a table fan. The incident took place at her residence around 11 pm on Monday, when the young girl touched the table fan. Despite being rushed to the Government Medical College hospital, her injuries proved fatal, and she passed away on Tuesday morning.

Asla Khathoon was just beginning her educational journey as an LKG student at Government LP School, Kinassery. This tragic incident has left her family and the community in profound grief, highlighting the importance of electrical safety precautions in households to prevent such devastating accidents.