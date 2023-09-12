Uber Partners with Indian Navy for Transporting Personnel & Families

The Indian Navy has forged a strategic partnership with a ride-sharing service, aiming to deliver dependable, convenient, safe, and cost-effective mobility solutions for naval personnel and their families across the nation. This collaborative effort was officially confirmed on Monday in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony attended by Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and senior executives from Uber.

A senior official elaborated, stating, “The MoU with Uber aims to provide reliable, convenient, safe, and economical mobility solutions for personal travel and commute of Naval personnel and families across the country.”

Under this agreement, Uber will offer a range of benefits to Indian Navy personnel and their families. These include personalized profiles on the Uber app, access to the premier executive cab category with surge price protection during peak office hours, the availability of highly-rated drivers, no cancellation fees for all rides, and round-the-clock premium business support.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, the official added, “This MoU aligns with Chief of Naval Staff’s vision of ‘happy personnel’ under ‘SHIPS FIRST’ and is a maiden initiative in the armed forces. It is also in furtherance of the Government of India’s ‘Digital India’ vision of embracing technology for transformative change.”