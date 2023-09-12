Wayanad Forest Guide Tragically Killed by Elephant

A tragic incident occurred near Vellamunda, Mananthavady, as a forest department tourist guide, Nelliyanikott Thankachan, aged 50, lost his life in a devastating elephant attack on Tuesday. Thankachan had been dedicatedly serving the forest department as a guide within the Eco-Development Committee for several years.

The fateful event unfolded around 11 am while Thankachan was leading a group of tourists from Vellamunda forest station towards the picturesque Chirappullumala, a popular tourism destination. The heart-wrenching elephant attack took place a few kilometers away, at Thavalapara.

The alarming incident came to the forefront when some tourists from the trekking group hurried back to the forest station to report the attack. Prompt action ensued, and a search operation, jointly conducted by local residents and forest department personnel, led to the recovery of Thankachan’s lifeless body.

In a somber procession, Thankachan’s mortal remains were respectfully transferred to the District Hospital in Mananthavady, marking a sorrowful end to a life dedicated to guiding visitors through the enchanting wilderness of Wayanad.