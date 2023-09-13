Abhishek Banerjee starrer Stolen is gearing up for a special screening at the 67th BFI London Film Festival

Following its highly acclaimed performance at the recent Venice Film Festival 2023, the Abhishek Banerjee-led film “Stolen,” billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, is preparing for a special screening at the prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival. This movie, directed and written by Karan Tejpal and produced and written by Gaurav Dhingra, the Founder of Jungle Book Studio, is one of three films selected to premiere at the London Film Festival.

“Stolen” narrates the tale of a five-month-old baby’s abduction from her mother. This event captures the attention of brothers Gautam and Raman, leading them to confront various challenges that test their relationships and beliefs. Alongside Abhishek Banerjee, the film features Shubham and Mia Maelzer in pivotal roles.

Expressing his excitement about “Stolen” premiering at the London Film Festival, producer Gaurav Dhingra said, “It’s an honor for us to have Stolen showcased at the BFI London Film Festival this year. I am touched and very grateful that BFI has positioned Stolen among their finest range of global cinema representing different languages, genres, and filmmaking styles. The recognition our film is receiving on an international front re-emphasizes our very purpose and ambition of making universal films like this. We are looking forward to seeing audiences’ response to our film and are hopeful that Stolen will pave the way to a new wave of genre films from India aimed at global dispersal.”

At the Venice Film Festival, “Stolen” received a heartwarming standing ovation from global audiences.

The BFI London Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 4 to October 15, 2023.