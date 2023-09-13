After fight in Aligarh, student in class 10 sets classmate on fire

Following a fight over destroying a schoolbag, a class 10 student at Aligarh’s City High School in Uttar Pradesh allegedly doused another student in fuel and set him on fire.

Mohammed Kaif, the victim, was hospitalised after suffering burn injuries that accounted for almost 25% of his injuries. His state is reportedly steady.

The class 10 kid eventually set his friend on fire after the students got into a fight about damage to their backpacks, according to the police.

The victim claimed there was no disagreement between him and the accused, nevertheless.

‘I was sitting at the school ground when someone came and poured petrol on me and set fire. My friends stopped him and doused the flames… There was no issue between us,’ Kaif said.

Rahees, Kaif’s father, claimed he had reported the incident to the police and requested action.

‘I received a call in the morning informing me of the incident. He [son] is now undergoing treatment, and I have filed a police complaint,’ Kaif’s father, Rahees, said.

On the basis of a complaint made by Kaif’s family, the culprit has been expelled from the school and a case has been opened against him by the police. A committee of inquiry has also been formed by the school to look into the situation.