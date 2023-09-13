Air India Express Launches Direct Doha-Thiruvananthapuram Flight

Air India Express has recently unveiled an eagerly awaited direct flight service connecting Doha and Thiruvananthapuram, offering a much-needed respite to expatriates residing in the southern Kerala districts. Commencing on October 29, the service is set to operate four days a week in both directions. The booking process has already commenced, with flights from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and return flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Doha on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This strategic addition to the Air India Express winter schedule is poised to alleviate long-standing travel challenges faced by a broad spectrum of communities.

The newly established direct route stands to greatly benefit individuals from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and the southeastern regions of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, as well as those hailing from Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, all of whom have grappled with travel issues for an extended period. Thomas Kurian Nedumthara, the general convener of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Users’ Forum in Qatar (Taufiq), expressed relief and optimism regarding this development. He emphasized how the announcement rectifies a long-standing concern, as residents of southern districts had been left frustrated despite submitting numerous representations and complaints to both Central and State Governments.

This announcement comes as a significant relief for travelers to the Thiruvananthapuram region, as currently, Air India Express operates its Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flights via Kozhikode. While Qatar Airways does offer direct flights from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram, their ticket prices are often beyond the reach of ordinary expatriates. Consequently, travelers from the southern districts have had to endure lengthy journeys with connecting flights, considerably extending their travel time. The introduction of Air India Express’s direct services promises to ease the burden on hundreds of expatriates, particularly those employed in sectors such as fishing and construction, who often contend with modest incomes. For many, the prohibitive costs of connecting flights have meant they were unable to visit home for vacation for extended periods. The new Air India Express announcement brings newfound hope and convenience to these individuals, offering them the prospect of returning home in just four-and-a-half hours, a stark contrast to their previous arduous journeys.