Apple complies with EU, introduces iPhone 15 featuring USB-C charger

During a recent product launch event, Apple introduced its latest iPhone models, marking a significant change by replacing the Lightning charger ports with USB-C connectors. This transition comes in response to pressure from the European Union, aligning with the widely accepted USB-C standard. Apple’s Vice President of iPhone Marketing, Kaiann Drance, announced the shift, emphasizing the universality of USB-C adoption in the tech industry.

In addition to the charging port change, the basic iPhone 15 models have undergone a redesign, featuring a dynamic cutout on the display screen known as the “Dynamic Island.” This design, initially introduced with last year’s Pro and Pro Max devices, is tailored for app notifications. Apple is also elevating its premium models by encasing them in titanium, utilizing the same alloy used in certain space vessels. Alongside the iPhone updates, Apple unveiled the Series 9 Apple Watch, set to hit stores on September 22, which boasts new gesture controls allowing users to manage alarms and answer phone calls with a simple double snap of their thumb and finger.