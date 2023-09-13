Apple launches Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were launched at the company’s ‘Wonderlust event. The Apple Watch Series 9 price starts at Rs. 41,900 in India. The wearable comes in five colours — Midnight, Starlight, Silver, (Product) Red, and Pink. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at Rs. 89,900 in India. It is offered with Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean colours. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are currently up for pre-orders. They will go on sale starting Friday, September 22.

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in 41mm and 45mm case options. They have the always-on Retina display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch is powered by a new Apple S9 SiP (system in package) with a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. The new wearable allows users to access their health data through Siri.

It comes with a ‘Double Tap’ gesture that lets users answer or end a call, stop a timer, snoozer alarm, control music, access camera and more just by tapping their thumb and index finger fingers together. The Apple Watch Series 9 runs watchOS 10. The smartwatch comprises a four-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a 49mm case with an improved Retina display that offers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 also runs on the company’s custom S9 SiP and has carbon-neutral options. The smartwatch comes with advanced features like on-device Siri processing and improved location tracking. It runs on watchOS 10 and brings a new gesture called Double Tap. With this functionality, users can control the Apple Watch Ultra 2 using just one hand and without touching the display. It gets a new watch face — Modular Ultra — depicting present real-time data, including seconds, altitude, or depth.