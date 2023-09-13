Apple launches iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were launched globally at Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ launch event. iPhone 15 pricing in India starts at Rs. 79,900 while the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at Rs. 89,900 for the base 128GB variant. Both phones will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colours. While pre-orders for the phones begin on September 15, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will go on sale on September 22. The handsets will be available with up to 512GB storage.

The iPhone 15 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield material for additional protection. The display offers up to 2000 nits of peak brightness and the handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 15 Plus has a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

The primary camera on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models is a 48-megapixel wide angle camera with a 2um quad pixel sensor and an f/1.6 aperture. The smartphone is also equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and sensor shift stabilisation. The handset is equipped with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front for selfies and video chats.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. The handsets are the first phones from Apple to feature a USB Type-C port.