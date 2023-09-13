Apple launches iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: International tech giant, Apple launched its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in India. The new iPhone 15 Pro pricing starts at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base 128GB variant, while customers can purchase the iPhone 15 Pro Max for Rs. 1,59,900 (256GB). The handsets will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

Pre-orders begin on September 15, and the phones will go on sale on September 22. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be sold in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium colours.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively, with Apple’s Ceramic Shield material and offer up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness Both handsets have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. They are powered by Apple’s new 3nm chipset A17 Pro chipset. The handsets are made using Grade 5 titanium and aluminium sub-structure.

The handsets feature a 48-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/1.78 aperture , and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max model has a 12-megapixel periscope camera setup with f/2.8 aperture. The Pro models in the iPhone 15 series are equipped with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture, that can be used for clicking selfies and making video calls.

The new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a USB Type-C port with USB 3.0 speeds. It offers up to 10 Gbps data transfer speeds with an optional cable. The handsets also support the Qi2 standard, which offers faster wireless charging speeds.