CBI sends new summons to Mathew Samuel regarding Narada case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a fresh summons to Mathew Samuel, the individual behind the Narada sting operation. He has been instructed to appear before CBI officers for questioning on September 18 at the agency’s office in Kolkata. The summons, signed by the investigating officer, mandates Samuel’s presence to respond to specific questions related to the Narada case.

In response, Samuel has accused the CBI of attempting to harass him and stated that he will cooperate only if the central agency covers his travel expenses from Bengaluru to Kolkata and back, along with accommodation costs. Samuel conducted the sting operation in 2014 through Narada News, a web portal, in which individuals resembling TMC ministers, MPs, and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in exchange for favors. The tapes were made public just prior to the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections, leading to a Calcutta High Court order in March 2017 for a CBI investigation into the sting operation.