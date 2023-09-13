China claims to have found ‘security issues’ with Apple iPhone without specifying the models

On September 13, China announced that it had identified “security issues” with Apple’s iPhone, without specifying the particular iPhone models affected.

These statements coincide with reports indicating that Beijing is extending its ban on the use of iPhones within sensitive government entities and state-supported organizations.

The reported expansion of this ban appears to have been carried out through official notifications, without the introduction of a specific law to enforce it.

Please note that this is an evolving story, and additional details will be provided as they become available.