For quicker decisions in universities, West Bengal’s governor introduces SPEED scheme

The SPEED course was introduced in West Bengal universities on Tuesday, amidst the continuing dispute between the governor of West Bengal and the government of Mamata Banerjee.

The West Bengal university system’s decision-making process is intended to be sped up through the SPEED (Simplified Procedure for Easy and Effective Decision) programme.

Bose, who is also the Chancellor of Universities, has also directed that a Vice Chancellor committee and 25 teacher selection committees be established.

The Vice Chancellor Committee was established to determine the administrative backlog at the university and to make recommendations for ways to reform and restart the university system.

Additionally, a Real-time Monitoring Cell has been established in the Raj Bhavan for ongoing assessment.

The management of the state’s universities has been a point of contention between Governor Ananda Bose and the Trinamool Congress administration.

The conflict intensified last week when Bratya Basu, the state’s minister of education, referred to the governor as the ‘new vampire in town.’ The Governor took further action by sending two letters, one to Delhi and the other to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in his so-called ‘midnight action.’

So far, neither the Governor nor CM Mamata have revealed what was written in the letters.

Government officials voiced harsh criticism of the Governor’s recent move to form selection committees for the appointment of vice chancellors for several universities.