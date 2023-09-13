Halep Appeals Four-Year Ban Over Anti-Doping Violations

Romania’s former world number one, Simona Halep, announced her intention to appeal the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) decision to impose a four-year ban on her for two anti-doping rule violations. The 31-year-old tennis star, a former Wimbledon and French Open champion, had been under provisional suspension since October 2022 after testing positive for the banned substance roxadustat during the US Open the previous year.

Halep expressed her shock and disappointment at the ban, attributing it to contaminated supplements and refusing to accept the ITIA’s decision. She vowed to clear her name and return to the court, stating her intent to appeal the decision to The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and pursue legal action against the supplement company involved.

The ITIA’s decision was based on the analysis of 51 blood samples provided by Halep. The first charge stemmed from the presence of roxadustat during the US Open, detected through regular urine testing. The second charge was related to irregularities in Halep’s Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

Halep strongly denied knowingly taking roxadustat, providing evidence that the contaminated supplement was the source. However, the ITIA argued that the volume of the ingested supplement couldn’t account for the concentration of roxadustat found. The ABP charge was also upheld as independent experts believed it indicated “likely doping.”

Halep accused the ITIA of delaying her independent tribunal doping hearing and expressed frustration over her treatment. Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, voiced support for her integrity and hope for a favorable outcome at CAS.

Halep detailed how she adjusted her supplements following her team’s recommendations, unaware that one was contaminated with roxadustat. She criticized the ITIA’s reliance on experts who, in her view, disregarded her clean record and the accidental nature of the exposure.

The ITIA defended its procedures and adherence to anti-doping rules. The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) expressed support for Halep and criticized the delays in her case. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) underscored the importance of adhering to anti-doping rules and mentioned the possibility of appealing the decision to CAS.