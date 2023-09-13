Internet is obsessed with Jennifer Aniston’s new slimming compression trousers

When Jennifer Aniston lends her support to something in the realm of beauty and grooming, it certainly grabs your attention – after all, who wouldn’t want to achieve that level of timeless beauty?

That’s precisely what happened when photos of Jen surfaced, sporting these incredibly stylish and oversized trousers designed to provide toning and slimming effects without any adverse side effects. Jennifer Aniston has been seen wearing these specialized compression trousers, which contribute to the support of the body’s lymphatic system, thereby helping individuals maintain a toned and slim appearance. These remarkable trousers, known as Body Ballancer lymphatic drainage body suits, come with a hefty price tag, but according to online enthusiasts, they are well worth the investment.

Originally developed for medical purposes (specifically to treat lymphoedema and lipodema), users who have experienced these trousers have praised their effectiveness in enhancing lymphatic drainage, reducing water retention, and assisting the body in the elimination of toxins and waste. Admittedly, they are quite cumbersome, as they are essentially full-body suits with attached wires that connect to a central operating console. However, the results seem to outweigh any inconvenience. Users have access to various programs that allow them to select their preferred level of intensity. Once you’ve settled in, you simply put on the suit and wait for pockets of air to inflate the garment and work their magic.

These trousers employ different pressure modules to gently inflate and deflate, simulating a deep massage experience. According to most individuals who have tried and shared their experiences online, the process is not only effective but also enjoyable and quite relaxing. You even have the option to customize the length of your treatment sessions. However, it’s important to note that these trousers come with a hefty price tag. If you’re considering purchasing your own, be prepared to shell out around £10,000 ($12,462), including VAT. Alternatively, you can opt to team up with friends and collectively invest in one suit to share. For those who prefer salon treatments, you can expect to pay approximately £75-150.