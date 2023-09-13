Kejriwal claims, only AAP solicits votes on education, uses SRK’s ‘Jawan’ discourse as example

In reference to Shah Rukh Khan’s most recent film, ‘Jawan,’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the star urged people to vote for political parties based on the education and healthcare services they offer, not on the basis of their religion or caste.

Kejriwal continued by claiming that even 75 years after the nation gained its freedom, only one party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made the promise of high-quality education.

‘In the movie ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan says votes should not be given on the basis of religion and caste, instead ask them (political parties) if they would give good education and medical care…Only AAP asks for votes on the promise of providing education to their children,’ the AAP chief said.