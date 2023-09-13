Lava Blaze 2 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Lava Blaze 2 Pro has been launched in India. The sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Lava Blaze 2 Pro is priced at Rs. 9,999. It comes in three colours — Thunder Black, Swag Blue and Cool Green. The sale date and availability of the smartphone are yet to be announced by the company.

The dual-SIM Lava Blaze 2 Pro runs Android 12. The phone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a screen resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor SoC that comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Users can expand the storage capacity via a microSD card slot and the RAM can also be virtually expanded by up to 8GB using the memory fusion technology.

Also Read: Nokia launches new G-series smartphone in India: Price, specifications

The Lava Blaze 2 Pro has a triple rear camera setup at the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera and dual 2-megapixel camera sensors. For selfies and videos, the phone houses an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lava handset comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W charging.