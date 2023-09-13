Marquinhos Secures Brazil’s World Cup Qualifier Victory vs. Peru

Brazil continued their strong start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Peru in Lima. The win, courtesy of Marquinhos’ late goal, put Brazil on level footing with rival Argentina at the top of the South American qualifying standings, both teams boasting six points.

Under the interim leadership of coach Fernando Diniz, Brazil displayed dominance in terms of possession and attacking opportunities throughout the game. However, early efforts from Raphinha and Richarlison were disallowed due to offside infractions in the first half. Diniz commented on the team’s performance, saying, “I’m pleased with what we’ve shown in both games. Today’s game was a different atmosphere. The team had to score three goals to make one count.”

Despite the challenges, Brazil emerged victorious in the 90th minute when Marquinhos, the Paris St Germain defender, headed home a corner from Neymar at the near post. Diniz emphasized the importance of set pieces in their strategy, stating, “We practised set pieces both in Belem and here. Set pieces define the game, today it did. We scored through persistence, a well-struck ball, and anticipation on the first post.”

Looking ahead, Brazil will host Venezuela and visit Uruguay next month as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification. In other Tuesday qualifiers, Argentina secured a 3-0 victory over Bolivia, Venezuela won 1-0 against Paraguay, Uruguay suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ecuador, while Chile and Colombia played to a goalless draw.