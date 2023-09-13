New outbreak of violence in Manipur; armed attackers target village in Imphal West, throwing explosives

In the conflict-ridden region of Manipur, a recent outbreak of violence has occurred. Unidentified gunmen, believed to be associated with banned terrorist organizations, carried out an attack and launched explosives at a village located in Imphal West district, adjacent to Kangpokpi. This incident follows closely on the heels of an attack the previous day in which three individuals lost their lives.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the assault on Koutruk village, where the assailants threw approximately ten bombs late at night. This sudden bomb attack understandably instilled fear among the villagers. In response, personnel from the Indian Reserve Battalion, stationed in the area, returned fire. This resurgence of violence underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the region, as unidentified armed individuals, suspected to be linked to outlawed terror groups, continue to carry out acts of violence, particularly affecting tribal communities in Kangpokpi district.